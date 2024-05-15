Summerfield man jailed after counseling session reveals sexual abuse

A Summerfield man has been jailed after two sisters revealed alleged sexual abuse which is said to have occurred over the past few years.

An investigation into the activities of 49-year-old Kevin Frank Grzybowski was launched in February after a Department of Children and Families investigator notified the Marion County Sheriff’s Office of a juvenile female who had revealed the abuse during a counseling session. Her older sister also said “the same thing” happened to her.

The sisters told investigators about the unwanted touching and rubbing of their private areas as well as Grzybowski climbing into bed with them and sniffing underwear, particularly when their mother was away, according to an arrest report. One of the girls said the abuse began when she was 8 years old.

The report did not detail Grzybowski’s exact relationship with the girls, but indicated their mother had moved in with him.

Grzybowski was taken into custody on Monday on two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior. He was booked without bond at the Marion County Jail.