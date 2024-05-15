81.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
type here...

Summerfield man jailed after counseling session reveals sexual abuse

By Staff Report
Kevin Frank Grzybowski 2
Kevin Frank Grzybowski

A Summerfield man has been jailed after two sisters revealed alleged sexual abuse which is said to have occurred over the past few years.

An investigation into the activities of 49-year-old Kevin Frank Grzybowski was launched in February after a Department of Children and Families investigator notified the Marion County Sheriff’s Office of a juvenile female who had revealed the abuse during a counseling session. Her older sister also said “the same thing” happened to her.

The sisters told investigators about the unwanted touching and rubbing of their private areas as well as Grzybowski climbing into bed with them and sniffing underwear, particularly when their mother was away, according to an arrest report. One of the girls said the abuse began when she was 8 years old.

The report did not detail Grzybowski’s exact relationship with the girls, but indicated their mother had moved in with him.

Grzybowski was taken into custody on Monday on two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior. He was booked without bond at the Marion County Jail.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Middleton reader says our country has a problem

A reader from Middleton, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that our country is facing a big problem.

Opening Priority Pools would be wrong and costly

A Village of Hacienda resident warns that opening Priority Pools to non-members would be wrong and costly. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Is ‘hate speech’ hateful and does ‘misinformation’ misinform?

In a Letter to the Editor, Village of Sunset Pointe resident tries to determine the truth about “hate speech” and “misinformation.”

Guests should be charged to use facilities in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a longtime resident of The Villages suggests the 300,000 guests per year to The Villages should be supporting the community by paying for guest passes.

We should not be opening any of the Priority Pools to the public

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident says Priority Pools should not be opened up to non-member Villagers. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos