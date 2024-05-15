86-year-old arrested after alleged attack sends wife to hospital

An 86-year-old was arrested after an alleged attack sent his wife to a hospital.

The wife of Chet Sedke fled their home in the Lakes of Lady Lake and went to a neighbor’s residence after an attack left her bruised and bloodied, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The woman told police that Sedke was in a “bad mood” and began yelling at her and “degrading her,” the report said. The Michigan native grabbed his wife by the arm and by her neck. When she attempted to dial 911, the 200-pounder took away her phone. He demanded she go to the bathroom and “clean all of the blood off herself.” She pretended she was heading for the bathroom, but instead bolted from the house and reached the home of a neighbor, who called 911.

The woman was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Sedke was arrested on felony charges of battery and depriving use of 911.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.