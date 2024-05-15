81.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
type here...

Opening Priority Pools would be wrong and costly

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am not a Priority Pool member but I wholeheartedly agree with both Priority Pool members, Thomas Martin and Kimberly Burns. We should not open Glenview and Lopez Priority Pools to someone who has not paid for a Priority Pool membership. I do agree with opening Orange Blossom Hills Pool to non-priority members only to residents who live on the Historic Side.
It is completely unfair to open Lopez and Glenview to be available to residents who have not paid for a Priority Pool membership. As you will read below, the costs of opening two additional Priority membership pools will costs the residents dearly.
As a resident who pays monthly maintenance fees, PLEASE NOTE THAT I HAVE READ THAT THE DEVELOPER HAS REQUESTED FROM THE AAC AND CDD 1 $130,000 plus per year to cover his three Priority Pool expenses during the time that Paradise Pool is unavailable and for each of the three pools he is offering to non-priority members.
Therefore, as a resident you should consider how much paying out this extra money will cost each and every one of us and I would suggest that, we the residents, should support paying for only one Priority Pool maintenance instead of three x $130,00.00 per year. PLEASE SEND YOUR THOUGHTS TO OUR AAC MEMBERS IN CONNECTION WITH THESE EXTRA COSTS and the opening of these pools to non priority members.
Thank you for your time and consideration.

Judy Wilson
Village of Hacienda

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Middleton reader says our country has a problem

A reader from Middleton, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that our country is facing a big problem.

Is ‘hate speech’ hateful and does ‘misinformation’ misinform?

In a Letter to the Editor, Village of Sunset Pointe resident tries to determine the truth about “hate speech” and “misinformation.”

Guests should be charged to use facilities in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a longtime resident of The Villages suggests the 300,000 guests per year to The Villages should be supporting the community by paying for guest passes.

We should not be opening any of the Priority Pools to the public

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident says Priority Pools should not be opened up to non-member Villagers. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Neighborhood restrictions on short-term rentals

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers information about neighborhood restrictions on short-term rentals.

Photos