Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Villager IDs son as theft suspect caught on surveillance at Walmart

By Staff Report
Bryan Bybee

A Villager identified his son as a theft suspect caught on surveillance at a local Walmart.

The 85-year-old Village of Santo Domingo resident confirmed that his son, 59-year-old Bryan Bybee, was caught on surveillance in connection with the theft of merchandise May 3 at the Walmart at Sarasota Plaza, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy went to the home for confirmation of the identity of the suspect.

Bybee, who has a long criminal history and numerous theft convictions, had been at the wheel of a black Dodge pickup that left the store parking lot and contained the stolen merchandise. The license plate number was captured by a surveillance camera.

Bybee was arrested Tuesday on a felony charge of theft and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set $2,500.

In 2016, Bybee was arrested with drugs in Fruitland Park.  The previous year, he was arrested in the parking lot of a Perkins restaurant in The Villages.

