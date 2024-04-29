85.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, April 29, 2024
type here...

Suspect flees Walmart in The Villages with two cases of stolen beer

By Staff Report
Thomas Watts
Thomas Watts

A suspect was arrested after fleeing with two case of stolen beer from the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Thomas Allen Watts, 50, of Lady Lake, entered the store at about 6 p.m. Saturday and loaded a case of Corona Extra beer and a case of Heineken Original Lager beer into a shopping cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He also added a 20-ounce bottle of Mountain Dew to the cart before pushing it out of the store without paying for the merchandise, which totaled $59.74. The incident was captured on video surveillance.

Watts “quickly walked” to a pickup truck in the parking lot and loaded the beer and the Mountain Dew inside. He headed east on County Road 466 and was stopped by a deputy at the intersection of County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard.

Watts was taken into custody on a charge of theft. A criminal history check revealed the Lexington, S.C. native had previously been convicted of retail theft in 2000 in Richland County, S.C.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Be kind on courses and courts in The Villages

A Village of Newell resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is asking his fellow Villagers to be kind to each other on pickleball courts, golf courses and other areas of social activity.

Congressman Daniel Webster a waste of taxpayers’ money

A Village of Palo Alto resident contends that Congressman Daniel Webster is a waste of taxpayers’ money. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Stop complaining about golf course conditions

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident suggests it’s time to stop complaining about golf course conditions.

Golf leadership created costly situation for residents

A Village of Hadley resident contends that golf leadership has created a costly situation for residents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Poorly trained dogs and owners in The Villages

A Village of Bonita resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she is sick and tired of ill-mannered and poorly trained dogs.

Photos