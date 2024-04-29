Realtor arrested on DUI charge after hitting parked car at Brownwood

A realtor was arrested on a drunk driving charge after hitting a parked car at Brownwood.

Joanna Elizabeth Oswalt, 55, of Lake Panasoffkee, was “unresponsive” and “unable to stand” when she was found at the wheel of a Toyota pickup which struck the rear end of a parked Jeep at about 11 p.m. Friday in the parking lot across from Cody’s Original Roadhouse, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The witness who initially found Oswalt and dialed 911 told police that she “seemed to be unaware that the crash had even occurred.” The witness added that Oswalt was unable to stand and “laid on the ground in the parking lot.”

Oswalt, who operates Florida Realty Investments in Webster, agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but her poor performance led the officer to conclude she had been driving impaired. She provided breath samples that registered .148 and .153 blood alcohol content.

Oswalt was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.