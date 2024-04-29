85.7 F
The Villages
Monday, April 29, 2024
Spruce Creek South man jailed after allegedly slapping wife

By Staff Report
Dennis Bruner
Dennis Bruner

A Spruce Creek South man was jailed after allegedly slapping his wife.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called Sunday night to the retirement community in Summerfield after 78-year-old Dennis Everett Bruner had “been drinking all day,” according to an arrest report. Bruner got into an argument with his stepson and Bruner’s wife attempted to intervene on her son’s behalf. Bruner slapped her in the face. Bruner’s stepson told Bruner not to hit his mother, but Bruner slapped her again.

He was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Marion County Jail where he was initially held without bond.

