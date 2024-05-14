80 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
We need to add citizenship question to U.S. Census

By Congressman Daniel Webster
Last week, I took action to protect the integrity of America’s electoral system.

I voted to pass H.R. 7109, the Equal Representation Act, which requires the addition of a citizenship question to the census and ensures that only United States citizens count toward apportionment. It’s common sense, illegal immigrants and non-citizens should not be counted towards the representation of Americans in Congress. By requiring a citizenship question on the census, H.R. 7109 ensures a just Congressional apportionment based on the equal representation of U.S. citizens.

The integrity of our elections and representation of American voters in their government should not be a partisan issue.

I am committed to ensuring that our electoral system is honest and secure and will continue to support legislation that ensures only American citizens have a say in the direction of our country.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

