Monday, May 27, 2024
End-of-school Bounce Town Bash set at sports complex in Lady Lake

By Staff Report

Mark your calendars for an end of school celebration on Saturday, June 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Lady Lake’s Bounce Town Bash, as Rolling Acres Sports Complex at 250 Rolling Acres Road transforms into the ultimate playground for kids.

With over 30 inflatables, both wet and dry, attendees are in for a day of exhilarating fun. Don’t forget to bring chairs, blankets and towels for the kids to bounce through a variety of attractions. Plus, there’s a dedicated section just for the little ones to explore and enjoy.

What’s a bash without music? Get ready to dance to some fun tunes courtesy of a DJ. After working up an appetite, guests can satisfy their cravings with delicious treats from a lineup of food trucks and an ice cream vendor.

“This event is a fantastic opportunity for families to come together, make memories, and enjoy a day filled with laughter and excitement,” said Lady Lake Events Coordinator Amy Alicea.

Tickets are priced at $6 per child (cash or check only), and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Secure spots now by purchasing tickets at Lady Lake Town Hall or the Lady Lake Library. (Be aware of online scams. Do not purchase tickets from third parties or online vendors.)

For more information, contact Amy Alicea at events@ladylake.org or 352-205-2826.

More Headlines

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Crossing highways in golf carts would be simpler

A Village of Polo Ridge resident says crossing highways in golf carts would be simpler than taking longer routes through tunnels. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We are getting a lot for our amenity fees

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that residents are getting a tremendous value for their amenity dollars.

$325 is a small price to pay for peace of mind

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident responds to a previous letter writer critical of the proposed increase in the fire assessment fee.

Handicapped veteran has had car keyed over parking

A Village of Charlotte resident pleads for some understanding for a handicapped veteran who has had his car keyed over a misunderstanding about parking.

Don’t make fun of me for wanting good customer service

A Village of Summerhill resident, who had complained about a soaked delivery of The Villages Daily Sun, responds to the author of a Letter to the Editor who was critical of his complaint.

