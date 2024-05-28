Homeless man jumps on stage and makes threats at town square in The Villages

A homeless man jumped on stage and made threats at a town square in The Villages.

The disturbance occurred just after the performance ended at 9 p.m. Friday at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Brandon Samuel, 30, had jumped on stage at the gazebo and began yelling obscenities, but was removed by Community Watch, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. While Samuel was being escorted from the square, a bottle of alcohol was found in a bag he was carrying and the bottle was confiscated.

A performer told police that Samuel had been looking for a bag and threatened to, “Shoot this whole place up.” She and members of the band were packing up their gear at the end of their performance when Samuel continued to question them about his bag.

“I will shoot you all if I don’t find that bag,” Samuel told the band members.

Samuel began yelling at a passerby and an officer arrived on the scene and intervened. Officers found that Samuel has been arrested three times in the past six months.

When he was taken into custody and placed in the back of a patrol car. He “managed to reach around to his front side” and exposed himself to a female officer driving the squad car. He used sexually graphic language, masturbated and ejaculated in the back of her squad car.

He was arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior and breach of the peace. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $12,000 bond.