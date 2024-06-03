82.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 3, 2024
type here...

Suspect accused of punching man in Village of Silver Lake

By Meta Minton
Brian Chad Grable
Brian Chad Grable

A suspect has been accused of a punching a man in the Village of Silver Lake.

Brian Chad Grable, 60, was Ocala, was arrested at about 7 p.m. Friday at at home in the 700 block of Devon Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages.

A man said he had gotten into an argument with Grable after he removed a disabled vehicle from his driveway, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. During the argument, Grable, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 230 pounds, punched the man on the left side of his face, just above his eye. The victim said he was punched three times.

Grable, who has a previous conviction for battery, was arrested on a third degree felony charge of battery. The Illinois native was booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.

Grable had been arrested in 2020 when he was caught with drug paraphernalia.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Insurance company canceling policies and still mailing out advertising

A Village of Collier resident can’t figure out why insurance company is canceling homeowners’ policies and at the same time mailing advertisements to residents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It’s time for GOP to disown Laura Loomer and other nut jobs

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident writes that it is time for the GOP to disown Laura Loomer and other nut jobs.

Make Spanish Springs safe for all

A Village of De La Vista resident contends it is time to make Spanish Springs safe for all those who want to enjoy it.

Democrats will pay the price for what they’ve done to President Trump

A Village of Hillsborough resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that Democrats will pay the price for what they’ve done to President Trump.

Begging officials to save trees at Paradise

A Village of Country Club Hills resident is begging officials to find a way to save the beautiful trees to be cut down for the construction of a new recreation center at Paradise.

Photos