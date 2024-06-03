Suspect accused of punching man in Village of Silver Lake

A suspect has been accused of a punching a man in the Village of Silver Lake.

Brian Chad Grable, 60, was Ocala, was arrested at about 7 p.m. Friday at at home in the 700 block of Devon Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages.

A man said he had gotten into an argument with Grable after he removed a disabled vehicle from his driveway, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. During the argument, Grable, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 230 pounds, punched the man on the left side of his face, just above his eye. The victim said he was punched three times.

Grable, who has a previous conviction for battery, was arrested on a third degree felony charge of battery. The Illinois native was booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.

Grable had been arrested in 2020 when he was caught with drug paraphernalia.