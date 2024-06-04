Father arrested after allegedly threatening tenant over son’s arrest

A father has been arrested after allegedly threatening a tenant over his son’s arrest.

A man renting a property in the 700 block of Magnolia Street told police that his landlord, 44-year-old Jason Alan Maier of Wildwood, had been threatening him in an attempt to pressure the tenant to drop charges against Maier’s son, 20-year-old Hunter Blake Maier, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The elder Maier allegedly sent texts to the renter and screamed at him. He blamed the renter for his son being in jail. Maier’s actions resulted in him being banned from the tenant’s property.

The tenant told police he had trouble sleeping and kept a loaded shotgun in the kitchen, in fear that Maier would return.

Maier was also record on a phone line at the jail, discussing his actions to pressure the tenant.

Maier was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice for attempting to tamper in the criminal case against his son.

Hunter Maier has been charged with stealing a gun from the tenant in 2020. A warrant was issued for DNA sample to be obtained from Hunter Maier, but an arrest report indicates he was able to avoid law enforcement and thwart attempts for the DNA sample to be taken from him. The arrest report suggested his parents helped him avoid contact with law enforcement in pursuit of the DNA sample.

Both Jason Maier and Hunter Maier were being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.