Mother points police to bedroom of teen son wanted on warrants

A mother pointed police to the bedroom of her teen son who was wanted on warrants charging him with felonies.

Officers showed up at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the home of 19-year-old Hunter Blake Maier at 713 Cleveland Ave. where they met his mother in the driveway, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She told officers her son was in his bedroom.

Officers entered the teen’s bedroom and took him into custody on Hillsborough County warrants charging him with armed burglary and grand theft of a firearm.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center pending extradition back to Hillsborough County.