Trump has been subjected to politically motivated attacks

During President Trump’s administration, Americans were safer, our borders more secure and our economy was thriving.

Despite his many achievements on behalf of hardworking Americans, President Trump has been the subject of numerous unprecedented and politically motivated attacks. On May 30, 2024, the jury in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s election interference trial came to a guilty verdict. This was a sad day for our country – the latest example of the two-tier justice system being weaponized against President Trump.

I recently traveled to New York to see firsthand DA Bragg’s decision to abuse his power to get political vengeance on President Trump. In the courthouse, I saw the prosecution use the words of a convicted liar to try to justify this ridiculous trial. This sham trial should have been thrown out before it even started. Make no mistake, there was no crime, no victim, and the star witness was a convicted liar. Despite this, DA Bragg and Democrats’ effort to take down Donald Trump continued thanks to the aid of a partisan judge.

Since the New York trial began in April, it’s been clear that the trial was nothing more than a witch-hunt against President Trump. The American people see through this politicization of the rule of law and see it as nothing more than an effort to interfere in the 2024 election. I am committed to restoring government accountability and holding the Biden Administration and far-left officials accountable for abusing their powers.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.