Driver with license revoked since 1999 arrested when caught behind wheel

A Wildwood man whose driver’s license has been revoked since 1999 has been arrested after he was caught behind the wheel.

Desmond Guy Martindale, 67, was driving a blue pickup at 10:43 p.m. in Bushnell when a deputy noticed that one of the truck’s brake lights was not working, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy found that the Anchorage, Alaska native has a long history of suspensions dating back to 1999 in St. Johns County. In 2006, he was arrested for driving on a suspended license in Arizona. In April of this year, he was arrested as a habitual offender in Sumter County.

Martindale was taken into custody and jailed without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center