94.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 7, 2024
type here...

Driver with license revoked since 1999 arrested when caught behind wheel

By Staff Report
Desmond Guy Martindale
Desmond Guy Martindale

A Wildwood man whose driver’s license has been revoked since 1999 has been arrested after he was caught behind the wheel.

Desmond Guy Martindale, 67,  was driving a blue pickup at 10:43 p.m. in Bushnell when a deputy noticed that one of the truck’s brake lights was not working, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy found that the Anchorage, Alaska native has a long history of suspensions dating back to 1999 in St. Johns County. In 2006, he was arrested for driving on a suspended license in Arizona.  In April of this year, he was arrested as a habitual offender in Sumter County.

Martindale was taken into custody and jailed without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Our governor refuses to allow protection for those laboring in the heat

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident is critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis and state legislators who refuse to allow for protection for those who labor in the heat.

Are the residents getting stuck with the tab again?

A Village of Belvedere is suspicious of the announced SECO rate hike and wonders if residents are paying for new infrastructure in the southern end of The Villages.

Surprised we don’t see more accidents at gates

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is surprised we don’t see more accidents at the gates.

Population explosion has brought crime to The Villages

A Village of Pinellas resident warns that the population explosion has brought crime to The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Gate upgrade not doing anything to save my car window motor

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the recent gate upgrade failed to embrace technology that would have lengthened the life of many power window motors in The Villages.

Photos