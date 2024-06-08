78.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, June 9, 2024
Mottled duck family near the Everglades Recreation Center

By Staff Report

This adorable mottled duck family was enjoying one of their first outings at a pond near the Everglades Recreation Center. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Photos