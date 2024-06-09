Congressman Matt Gaetz to stand up for Trump in visit to The Villages

Congressman Matt Gaetz will stand up for former President Trump in a return visit to The Villages.

The Florida Congressman will be speaking at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18 to The Villages MAGA Club at Rohan Recreation Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and may be obtained at www.villagesmagaclub.org. The event is open to the public and no Villages ID is required.

Gaetz is no stranger to The Villages, having filled the main ballroom in 2021 at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa in an appearance with Marjorie Taylor Greene. He returned in 2023 to speak to The Villages Republican Club.

Gaetz has long been one of Trump’s most loyal allies. Gaetz went to New York during Trump’s recent hush money trial to show his support for the former President.