96.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, June 9, 2024
type here...

Congressman Matt Gaetz to stand up for Trump in visit to The Villages

By Staff Report

Congressman Matt Gaetz will stand up for former President Trump in a return visit to The Villages.

The Florida Congressman will be speaking at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18 to The Villages MAGA Club at Rohan Recreation Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and may be obtained at www.villagesmagaclub.org. The event is open to the public and no Villages ID is required.

Gaetz is no stranger to The Villages, having filled the main ballroom in 2021 at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa in an appearance with Marjorie Taylor Greene. He returned in 2023 to speak to The Villages Republican Club.

Gaetz has long been one of Trump’s most loyal allies. Gaetz went to New York during Trump’s recent hush money trial to show his support for the former President.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages made big mistake with roundabouts and golf cart lanes

A Village of Piedmont resident says that The Villages has made a big mistake with roundabouts and golf cart lanes. Read his Letter to the Editor.

SECO Energy and expense of LED lights

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident says he isn’t buying SECO Energy’s sob story about the price of converting to LED lights.

Confusion at the gates is overblown

A Village of Alhambra resident, responding to a previous letter writer, contends the problem of confusion at the gates has been overblown.

A little clarity would be nice

A Village of Belle Aire resident would like to hear a little clarity when her fellow residents make claims. She explains in a Letter to the Editor.

We have a right to fly pro-Trump flags

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of La Belle resident says that residents have a right to fly pro-Trump flags.

Photos