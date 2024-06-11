80.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Naked man showing ‘erratic’ behavior arrested at RV park

By Staff Report
Rolf Braun
Rolf Braun

A naked man was arrested after exposing himself at Recreation Plantation in Lady Lake.

Officers were called at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday to the RV park on County Road 466 after reports of a naked man standing near a roadway, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The man was identified as 73-year-old Rolf Braun, who lives in a trailer at Lot 332 at the recreation complex.

A woman told police she saw the native of Germany walk from his trailer to the roadway while he was “completely nude.” His penis and buttock were exposed as he began to look in the direction of other homes. A second witness confirmed what the woman had seen. The neighbors also reported concerns about Braun’s increasingly erratic behavior.

When an officer went to Braun’s trailer, he answered the door wearing a T-shirt as if it was a pair of shorts. His penis and testicles were exposed. When the officer tried to take Braun into custody, he pulled away. The officer took Braun to the ground and handcuffed him.

Braun “made comments about being nude and stated there are nude beaches in Florida so he can be nude in his neighborhood,” the report said.

Braun was arrested on charges of exposure of sexual organs and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.

