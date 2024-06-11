Woman arrested after challenging cop who called tow truck

A woman was arrested after challenging a police officer who summoned a tow truck after her car was found parked in the middle of a street.

Alexis Perchoux, 30, of Clermont, had been driving a tan Chevrolet passenger car at about 9 a.m. Monday in the Skyline Hills neighborhood when an officer noticed Perchoux was not wearing a seatbelt, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She parked the car in the middle of the roadway at the end of Ray Street. She and a male companion walked away from the vehicle.

An officer summoned Kling Towing, the town’s designated towing service, to have the car removed. Perchoux returned and questioned why her vehicle was being towed. She became “uncooperative.”

During an inventory of the vehicle, the officer found methamphetamine, xanax and drug paraphernalia. The officer also discovered that Perchoux had been driving on a suspended license. She resisted efforts to be taken into custody.

After she was placed in the back of a patrol car, she claimed she had passed out from the heat. She was taken to UF Health-Leesburg Health for a medical evaluation. When she arrived at the hospital, she told medical staff she had no complaints and did not need to be seen.

She was arrested on multiple drug charges, a charge of driving while license suspended and a charge of resisting arrest. She is already on probation, therefore she was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.