80.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
type here...

Woman arrested after challenging cop who called tow truck

By Staff Report
Alexis Perchoux
Alexis Perchoux

A woman was arrested after challenging a police officer who summoned a tow truck after her car was found parked in the middle of a street.

Alexis Perchoux, 30, of Clermont, had been driving a tan Chevrolet passenger car at about 9 a.m. Monday in the Skyline Hills neighborhood when an officer noticed Perchoux was not wearing a seatbelt, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She parked the car in the middle of the roadway at the end of Ray Street. She and a male companion walked away from the vehicle.

An officer summoned Kling Towing, the town’s designated towing service, to have the car removed. Perchoux returned and questioned why her vehicle was being towed. She became “uncooperative.”

During an inventory of the vehicle, the officer found methamphetamine, xanax and drug paraphernalia. The officer also discovered that Perchoux had been driving on a suspended license. She resisted efforts to be taken into custody.

After she was placed in the back of a patrol car, she claimed she had passed out from the heat. She was taken to UF Health-Leesburg Health for a medical evaluation. When she arrived at the hospital, she told medical staff she had no complaints and did not need to be seen.

She was arrested on multiple drug charges, a charge of driving while license suspended and a charge of resisting arrest. She is already on probation, therefore she was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Upside-down flag a symbol this country is in distress

A Village of Country Club Hills resident responds to a Letter to the Editor from a fellow resident who was appalled to see an upside-down flag flying with a Trump flag in The Villages.

Trump reminds us of the importance of the brain

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident says that President Trump reminds us of the importance of the brain.

I wonder what would happen to me if I was convicted of a felony

A Village of Virginia Trace resident wonders what his fight might be if he was a convicted felon.

Thanks for kindness after I reported stolen golf clubs

A Village of Hemingway resident who recently wrote about the theft of golf clubs during a visit to Lake Sumter Landing has been overwhelmed by kind gestures since that letter was published.

A reader responds to Marsha Shearer’s Opinion piece

A Village of Piedmont resident responds to a recent Opinion piece by Marsha Shearer, contrasting Biden and Trump.

Photos