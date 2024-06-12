Villager running business out of home facing temporary injunction

A temporary injunction has been granted to halt a golf cart repair and resale business operating out of a Village of Sanibel home.

Sumter County Attorney Jennifer Rey told commissioners Tuesday night that Judge Kristie M. Healis granted the injunction earlier in the day involving Charles Abisalih in circuit court.

The injunction could mark the conclusion of an eight-year effort to close the business.

Commissioners authorized Rey to seek the temporary injunction in February. The county also is seeking a permanent injunction to keep the business closed as well as a $50 daily fine, damages and attorney’s fees.

Abisalih, owner of a home at 834 Journey Lane, has operated the business off and on since 2016.

Neighbors of Abisalih were among those issued subpoenas to testify at the hearing. Subpoenas were issued to Karen Walz, Charles Walz, Edward Hannan, Martha Sprung, Patricia Bigler, Thomas Cruise and Theresa Marks.

A summons also was issued for a spouse and associates of Abisalih, but he said he lives alone and is unmarried.

Neighbors told commissioners earlier this year that sometimes a dozen or more golf carts are parked in Abisalih’s driveway and on the street.

Rey’s complaint described numerous attempts by the county and The Villages to close the business over the past eight years.

The business causes “traffic, encroachment and blockages of safe passage in the streets and other nuisances in the residential neighborhood,” the complaint stated, and that Abisalih has shown “flagrant disregard” for the Sumter County Code.

The county brought enforcement actions in 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023. Each time, the business stopped operating temporarily.

The Villages served notices six times between 2016 and January that the golf cart business violates deed restrictions.