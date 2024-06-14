Keith A. Adee

Keith Allen Adee, age 90, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away on Monday, June 10, 2024. He was born on September 11, 1933 in Woodstock, NY to the late Gordon and Wanda (Allen) Adee.

Keith enlisted into the Reserves for the U.S. Air Force in 1952 and soon after got drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War.

He was an entrepreneur in multiple business ventures to include owning seven printing companies, online advertising, real estate fix and flips and was also an inventor of the Swimwiz bathing suit that helps children learn to swim.

Keith moved from New York to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida where he lived for 30 years before moving to Lady Lake in 2001.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Wanda Adee and daughter, Michele Adee.

Keith is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Mary Jane Adee; daughter, Deborah “Angel” Lee; siblings, Barbara (late John) Dorr and Skip Adee; four grandchildren, Corey (Carime Lee) Lee, Dominic Mandolfo, Noelle Mandolfo and Gianna Velasquez along with a great grandson, Zion Mandolfo.

A Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m., Sunday, June 23, 2024 at Dignity Memorial Life Celebration Center, 7134 Powell Road, Wildwood, FL 34785.