Woman jailed after allegedly throwing hot dog poker at man friend

A Wildwood woman was jailed after allegedly throwing a hot dog poker at her man friend.

Jozlyn Jean Perez, 29, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation and battery following the altercation which took place at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The Indiana native had been involved in an argument with her man friend, before departing on foot from the scene.

She began sending texts to her man friend and threatened to return.

Perez “aggressively approached” her man friend upon her return and knocked his phone from his hand when he attempted to call law enforcement. She put her hand in a fist and the man friend pushed her back. She grabbed a black-and-silver hot dog poker grilling accessory and threw it at him, hitting him in the abdomen.

“It is likely the object could have impaled the victim if contact was made with the pointed ends,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

The deputy added the hot dog poker could be “classified as a deadly weapon.”

Perez was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.