93.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 14, 2024
type here...

Woman jailed after allegedly throwing hot dog poker at man friend

By Staff Report
Jozlyn Jean Perez
Jozlyn Jean Perez

A Wildwood woman was jailed after allegedly throwing a hot dog poker at her man friend.

Jozlyn Jean Perez, 29, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation and battery following the altercation which took place at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The Indiana native had been involved in an argument with her man friend, before departing on foot from the scene.

She began sending texts to her man friend and threatened to return.

Perez “aggressively approached” her man friend upon her return and knocked his phone from his hand when he attempted to call law enforcement. She put her hand in a fist and the man friend pushed her back. She grabbed a black-and-silver hot dog poker grilling accessory and threw it at him, hitting him in the abdomen.

“It is likely the object could have impaled the victim if contact was made with the pointed ends,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

The deputy added the hot dog poker could be “classified as a deadly weapon.”

Perez was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Developer’s offspring should change last name to Putin

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests the Developer’s offspring should change last name to “Putin.”

Grateful to write-in candidates

The Sumter County Republican Party chairman writes that she is “grateful” to write-in candidates in the Sumter Commission race.

We need to adjust hours for entertainment at town squares

A Village of Richmond resident is calling for an adjustment of the hours for entertainment at the town squares. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Do we want a fraudster who wants to do away with Medicare and Social Security?

A Villager wonders why Floridians would consider re-electing Rick Scott, who wants to do away with Medicare and Social Security.

Left-leaning bias in the news media

A Village of Linden resident cites sources that back up the left-leaning agendas of many of the “mainstream” news outlets. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos