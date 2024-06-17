88 F
The Villages
Monday, June 17, 2024
White ibis and her young in The Villages

By Staff Report

Check out this beautiful white ibis spotted with her babies here at the rookery in the Village of DeLuna in The Villages. Thanks to Lynn White for sharing!

Here’s how to stop the cheats from getting in our pools

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea to stop the cheats from getting in the pools in The Villages.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott trying to pull the wool over our eyes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident warns that U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is trying to pull the wool over our eyes.

Israel’s current government is characterized by extremism

A reader from Milwaukee contends that Israel's current government is characterized by extremism.

Here’s an idea on how to handle SECO’s jacked up pole rental rates

After the outrage over huge increases in pole rental rates by SECO Energy, a Villager offers an idea about how to respond. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Write-in loophole may be legal but flouts intent of Universal Primary Amendment

A Villager who is a leader of the League of Women Voters contends the write-in loophole may be legal, but it doesn’t square with what voters wanted when they approved a 1998 amendment to the Florida Constitution.

