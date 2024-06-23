Mother cattle egret and baby in the Village of DeLuna

This extremely overworked mother cattle egret and her extremely hungry baby were photographed this morning in The Village of DeLuna. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
