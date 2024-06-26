Site cleared for second Outback Steakhouse in The Villages’ area

Construction crews have started work at the site of the second Outback Steakhouse in The Villages’ area.

The 2.36-acre site at Trailwinds Village has been cleared for the construction of a new, 5,000-square-foot building that will house a new Outback.

The 187-seat steakhouse will join one other location in The Villages. It will be the first full-service restaurant that serves dinner at Trailwinds Village, which is located along County Road 466A.

In addition to the Outback, the property features a 5,670-square-foot retail building. Construction of that building appears to be nearing completion.

The retail building will feature the first Crumbl Cookies in The Villages and a new Mattress Warehouse.

In addition to Outback, Crumbl, and Mattress Warehouse, the project also calls for the addition of 100 parking spaces and access roads at the site, which is situated next to ABC Liquors.

A site plan for the development was approved by Wildwood commissioners last fall.

There are currently two other Outback locations nearby, including the aforementioned Villages location (710 U.S. Hwy 441) and another in Leesburg (9600 U.S. Hwy 441). Both are located along U.S. Hwy 441.

Founded in Tampa in 1988 by Chris Sullivan, Robert Basham, Tim Gannon and Trudy Cooper, Outback Steakhouse is one of several brands owned by Bloomin’ Brands of Tampa.

The company also owns Bonefish Grill, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, and Aussie Grill, which is a fast-casual chain that serves a special, limited Outback menu.