Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Outback Steakhouse will be built at Trailwinds Village

By Marv Balousek

An Outback Steakhouse will be built at Trailwinds Village north of County Road 466A after Wildwood commissioners Tuesday approved a site plan for the restaurant and an adjacent retail building on 2.36 acres.

The 187-seat restaurant will be the first full-service restaurant serving dinner in Trailwinds. First Watch, which serves breakfast and lunch, also is in the development and two full-service restaurants are across the street in Pinellas Plaza.

Next to ABC Liquor and in front of a planned Target store, the 5,000-square-foot Outback will be part of the Shoppes III project, which includes a 5,670-square-foot retail building, access roads and more than 100 parking spaces.

A landscape buffer and sign will be installed in front of the buildings along the county road.

Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of the plat at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board earlier this month.

Two other Outback steakhouses are located on U.S. Hwy. 441 in The Villages and Leesburg.

Outback is a moderately priced, Australian-inspired restaurant that specializes in steak, chicken, ribs, seafood and pasta.

Founded in 1988 by Chris Sullivan, Robert Basham, Tim Gannon and Trudy Cooper, Bloomin’ Brands of Tampa owns and operates Outback Steakhouse, Carraba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar.

The first Outback Steakhouse opened in March 1988 in Tampa. Outback now has more than 1,000 locations in 23 countries in North America, South America, Asia and Australia.

 

 

