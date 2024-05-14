Villagers can learn about lightning in special presentation this week

The Villages Weather Club will be presenting “Lightning Tips for Villagers” at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

Florida is the Lightning Capital of the USA and typically leads the nation in fatalities, injuries, and property damage annually. The purpose of this presentation is to help make you an informed consumer regarding your lightning risk to you, your family, your pets, your appliance/electronics, your home, and to combat the myths and misinformation about lightning. Here are some topics that will be discussed:

• What do I need to know about lighting safety both outdoors and indoors?

• How do I protect my sensitive electronics and appliances from surge damage induced by an indirect lightning strike?

• What do I need to know about lightning protection systems commonly called lightning rods if I am concerned with a direct strike to my home?

• What are the 10 myths that will be debunked?

This is a free, educational, non-commercial, community service presentation by a small group called the Study Group on Lightning.

It will also be presented at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 19 at the Moyer Recreation Center.