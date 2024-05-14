76.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
type here...

Villagers can learn about lightning in special presentation this week

By Staff Report

The Villages Weather Club will be presenting “Lightning Tips for Villagers” at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

Florida is the Lightning Capital of the USA and typically leads the nation in fatalities, injuries, and property damage annually. The purpose of this presentation is to help make you an informed consumer regarding your lightning risk to you, your family, your pets, your appliance/electronics, your home, and to combat the myths and misinformation about lightning. Here are some topics that will be discussed:

• What do I need to know about lighting safety both outdoors and indoors?

• How do I protect my sensitive electronics and appliances from surge damage induced by an indirect lightning strike?

• What do I need to know about lightning protection systems commonly called lightning rods if I am concerned with a direct strike to my home?

• What are the 10 myths that will be debunked?

This is a free, educational, non-commercial, community service presentation by a small group called the Study Group on Lightning.

It will also be presented at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 19 at the Moyer Recreation Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Guests should be charged to use facilities in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a longtime resident of The Villages suggests the 300,000 guests per year to The Villages should be supporting to the community by paying for guest passes.

We should not be opening any of the Priority Pools to the public

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident says Priority Pools should not be opened up to non-member Villagers. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Neighborhood restrictions on short-term rentals

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers information about neighborhood restrictions on short-term rentals.

It’s time to care more about Villagers than visitors

A Village of Chatham resident supports the idea of capping amenity fees. She says it’s time to care more about residents than visitors.

We’re paying more but getting less

A reader from the Village of Pennecamp, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that we seem to be paying more and getting less.

Photos