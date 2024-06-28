88.1 F
The Villages
Friday, June 28, 2024
Beautiful rainbow over Churchill Greens Executive Golf Course

By Staff Report

This beautiful rainbow looks even more stunning with its reflection in a pond at Churchill Greens Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Photos