Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Great egret cooling down in pond in the Village of Pine Ridge

By Staff Report

This great egret was trying to cool down in a pond in the Village of Pine Ridge and maybe grab a snack. Thanks to Carol Aslan for sharing!

Great egret cooling down in pond in the Village of Pine Ridge

