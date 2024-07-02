81.9 F
U.S. Supreme Court decision a victory for President Trump

By Congressman Daniel Webster
Congressman Daniel Webster

Today’s U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Trump v. United States is a victory for President Trump and all future presidents, another defeat for President Biden’s weaponized Department of Justice. This ruling pushes back against leftist prosecutors and the weaponization of the DOJ against President Trump. Americans, not President Biden’s administration will select the next President.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court also ruled in Murthy v. Missouri, effectively allowing the federal government to pressure social media companies to censor Americans. This is deeply troubling. I will remain committed to fighting in Congress to protect Americans First Amendment rights!

The U.S. Supreme Court also ruled in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, overturning its decision in Chevron v. Natural Resources Defense Council. This landmark decision from the Supreme Court puts an end to 40 years of unelected bureaucrats setting federal policy. By overturning Chevron deference, the Supreme Court reins in the administrative state and restores Congress’ Article I authority outlined in the Constitution. I have voted to hold unelected bureaucrats accountable and will continue working with my House Republican colleagues to ensure Congress takes back its Constitutional authority.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

