Segway Riders Club of The Villages performs in Philly parade

By Staff Report

The Segway Riders Club of The Villages Drill Team performed in the Fourth of July Independence Day parade in Philadelphia, Pa.

The Segway Riders also took part in a parade in Glenside, Pa.

The Segway Riders Club of The Villages performed July 4 in the parade in Philadelphia.

“The parade organizers were introduced to us by our performance in the World Association of Marching Show Bands Parade of Nations appearance in July 2023 in Buckhannon, W.V. and reached out to us to participate in their parades in Pennsylvania this year. We were told by the organizers of the West Virginia event that we were the only Segway Drill Team they could locate anywhere in the USA,” said Club President Ken Redding. 

Thirteen Segway Club Drill Team members and three non-riding arrived in Pennsylvania for three days and their visit included a tour of Independence Hall.

“We have also been invited to participate in the much larger 250th anniversary celebration planned for 2026 in both Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.,”  Redding said.

