Suspect arrested with meth after traffic stop in Water Oak

A suspect was arrested with methamphetamine after a traffic stop in the Water Oak 55+ community in Lady Lake.

Phillip Warren May, 59, of Summerfield, was driving a blue Chrysler Crossfire at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday when an officer noticed the passenger side brake light was not functioning, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at Spruce Drive and Birch Street, within the gated Water Oak community.

The officer found that May’s license was suspended and he has four previous convictions for driving while license suspended. A K-9 unit arrived on the scene and the dog alerted on May’s vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. He was found to be in possession of 2.4 grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe with the residue of methamphetamine.

He was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He had been arrested in March on similar charges and released on bond. His bond in that case has been revoked and he was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail.

In 2020, he was arrested after leaving an internet cafe in Summerfield.