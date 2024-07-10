James Caulfield

James Charles Caulfield, known to friends and family as “Jim,” was born on November 16, 1954. Jim struggled gracefully in his final years with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL). He passed away peacefully on July 6, 2024 in The Villages, Florida.

Jim grew up in Mt. Baldy, California and later moved to Highland, Illinois in his teens. He went on to earn an Engineering degree from University of Illinois. He continued his education by earning an MBA from The University of Chicago.

Jim had a distinguished career starting out as a chemical engineer and later transitioning to a sales engineer with Allen/Davis LLC. Jim’s work ethic showed through his dedication and professionalism throughout his career.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Linda, and four children: Rich Stevens, Kristine Hlava (Kevin Hlava), Nicole Caulfield, and Connor Caulfield. He is also survived by his brother Stew Caulfield (Terry Caulfield). Preceded in death by his parents John Caulfield and Marcia Caulfield and his sister Jane Hyman (Bill Hyman). Jim will be missed by many nephews, nieces, a large extended family, and many friends.

Jim was a life-long learner which included world history, and the engineer in him loved to learn how things worked. Jim had a passion for scuba diving, travel, live music, and the theater.

Jim was sentimental at heart but was quiet in his demonstrative ways. His friends and family remember him as a man of great intelligence and high integrity with an adventurous spirit.

