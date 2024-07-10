Landscaper with firearm turns violent during arrest at Wawa

A landscaper with a firearm turned violent during an arrest at a local Wawa.

Officers responded Friday afternoon to the Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. Hwy. 27/441 to investigate a report of an armed person, possibly shooting a firearm, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Four officers arrived on the scene and zeroed in a vehicle at one of the gas pumps. They found 34-year-old Jose Miguel Fontanez Cosme of Leesburg, who had a Glock firearm concealed in a fanny pack he was wearing. The native of Puerto Rico is a convicted felon and therefore not allowed to possess a firearm.

As he was taken into custody “he became increasingly violent” and officers took him to the ground, securing him in handcuffs and leg cuffs.

A criminal history check revealed Fontanez Cosme was convicted of aggravated assault in January and of battery in April. He is currently on probation.

Officers initially transported Fontanez Cosme to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital for a medical evaluation. After he was medically cleared he was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Lake County Jail.