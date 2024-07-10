Unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested after three-vehicle accident

An unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested after a three-vehicle accident on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Brandon Hernandez, 21, of Lady Lake, was driving a vehicle at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday when he rear-ended another vehicle and pushed that vehicle into a third vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. All three vehicles sustained minor damage. There were no injuries.

An officer investigating the crash required assistance from a translator as Hernandez only speaks Spanish. The officer found that Hernandez does not have a driver’s license issued in the United States.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was also ticketed on charges of following too closely and no proof of insurance.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $500 bond.