Pair arrested after switching seats moments before traffic stop

Two drivers, both with suspended licenses, wound up in jail after switching seats moments before a traffic stop.

A deputy ran the license plate of a gray Ford F-150 at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner, 31-year-old Brittany Ann Northington of Bushnell, has a suspended driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Northington was arrested in April on a charge of driving under the influence.

Moments before a traffic stop at Love’s Travel Stop in Bushnell, the deputy saw Northington switching seats with a passenger, later identified as 31-year-old Christopher Austin Yates of Inverness. The deputy found that Yates’ license had been suspended for delinquent child support.

Northington and Yates were both arrested for driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond. Northington, who is on felony probation for aggravated assault, was booked at the jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.