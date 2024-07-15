Suspected bar code switcher arrested at Home Depot

A suspected bar code switcher was arrested at Home Depot in Lady Lake.

Roy Monroe Harris III, 42, of Silver Springs, was arrested this past Thursday after he paid $47.36 for $362.88 worth of merchandise by using a lower priced bar code, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

He wound up taking two electrical panels, socket sets and tools from the store, but was apprehended by a Home Depot employee.

When interviewed by police, Harris said he was “just trying to make a little extra money,” the report said.

He was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $500 bond.