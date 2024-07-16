Our rule of law is crumbling

In case any of you are wondering how this federal judge in Florida, Aileen Cannon, dismissed altogether the easiest and most provable case against Trump, where most of his acts/omissions concerning the classified documents were AFTER he left the White House (thus he would not be immune under the recent Supreme Court decision on immunity), she said that Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, was selected and paid for unconstitutionally.

She reasoned a special counsel should be made the prerogative of the Congress, not the Department of Justice.

Strange, however, that EVERY federal judge that has ruled on the issue has always stated that it is within the prerogative of the attorney general to select a special counsel as it comes under the auspices of the administrative duties and responsibilities of the attorney general to run the DOJ.

So, you would rightly ask, how did this judge do what she did? Because she is a “paid and bought” for judge Trump appointee who disregards the rule of law as much as Trump tries to and continues to do.

She has already been reversed twice in this case—and quite sternly so—by the appeals court (11th Circuit Court of Appeals sitting in Atlanta) to which her conduct must adhere, so it would not surprise us that Jack Smith takes an immediate appeal and also requests that she be removed from the case on grounds of clear bias in favor of Trump if the appeal is successful.

Will this affect the 1/6 case now back before federal judge Chutkin in D.C.? No, because the appeals court (DC Cir. Ct. of Appeals) to which she must adhere) has previously ruled Special Counsel appointments properly fall within the scope of the AG’s duties and prerogatives.

And if you also say Cannon’s decision will no longer allow that case to have any impact on the upcoming election, it was never going to be tried before election day anyways due to all the foot dragging Cannon intentionally undertook since the case was originally filed.

According to her grossly misguided ruling, that means that the conviction against Hunter Biden should be tossed, since he was tried and convicted by a Special Counsel. Or Robert Mueller’s work (and his staff) that led his investigation as he did as Special Counsel should be tossed. In fact, all cases brought by Special Counsels should be tossed too. And what I just said is ridiculous if anyone knows the law, but that is the application of the shallowness of legal scholarship that only Cannon could have supplied in her decision today!

Bottom line: We ALL need to be concerned that there has begun an erosion of the rule of law by Trump and his sycophants, one prominent member of whom has now become his VP pick, JD Vance (R-Ohio) who earlier on called Trump “America’s Hitler.”

Miles Zaremski is a resident of the Village of Dunedin.