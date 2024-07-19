89.6 F
Friday, July 19, 2024
Lady Lake police investigate shots fired at basketball courts

By Staff Report

Lady Lake Police officers responded to an altercation involving multiple people at the basketball courts Thursday night at the Guava Street Athletic Complex

The incident occurred at 7:29 p.m. at the complex at 221 W. Guava St.

During the altercation, a suspect described as a light-skinned black male with locs hairstyle and a red tattoo behind his ear retrieved a handgun from his white four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai. As he left the area, he fired the weapon toward people at the basketball court. No one was injured.

Officers quickly secured the scene. Lady Lake Police conducted a thorough search of the surrounding neighborhoods, with assistance from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Fruitland Park Police Department. Detectives interviewed witnesses and collected evidence. The search for the suspect and vehicle is ongoing.

“Hundreds of people — including youth sports teams, families, and seniors — enjoy our athletic fields and parks every week without issue,” said Police Chief Steve Hunt. “Lady Lake Police will continue to work to ensure our parks remain safe for everyone.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Lady Lake Police Detective Jim Dunagan at (352) 751-1565 or via email at jdunagan@ladylake.org.

