Helma Langdon

Her love blesses our lives. She lived her love in everyday ways, in smiles, hugs & celebrations, in little favors and big kindnesses.

She put her whole heart into everything she did, and that made life beautiful for everyone around her, especially her family, friends and neighbors.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 15699 SE 80 Avenue, Summerfield, FL 34491 on Saturday, July 27, at 2 p.m.