Inspector shuts TooJay’s after finding roaches and hygiene issues

An inspector ordered the closure of a TooJay’s Deli in The Villages after finding roaches, food temperature violations and employee hygiene problems.

The inspector ordered the closure of the TooJay’s restaurant on Canal Street at Lake Sumter Landing on July 24, according to reports on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The inspector found 10 dead roaches and four living roaches under the steam well on the cookline. A roach was spotted crawling on the wall near a bread toaster. There were also flying insects in the kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and the drink station.

The inspector also found raw burgers stored at 50 degrees and coleslaw at 49 degrees rather than the required 41 degrees.

In addition, the inspector saw an employee touching his facial hair and cracking eggs without washing his hands before handling clean plates, the report said. There was another employee with no hair restraint engaged in food preparation.

Other violations included soiled surfaces, limited opportunities for employee hand washing and problems with paperwork, including the fact that only five of 20 employees had the proper food training certificates.

The inspector returned the following day, but there were still enough violations to continue the closure of the restaurant. The restaurant was allowed to reopen on Friday.