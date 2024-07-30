73.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Mother arrested after forcing daughter to live with her in tent

By Staff Report
Dominque Douglas
A mother has arrested after forcing her daughter to live with her in a tent.

Dominque Douglas, 37, who has a history of arrests, had pitched a tent on her mother’s property on Kilgore Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Douglas’ daughter is supposed to live in the home with her grandmother, but Douglas had insisted the child stay with her in the tent.

The grandmother became concerned about the child this past week and called law enforcement.

An officer placed Douglas in the back of a patrol car and interviewed the child in the tent. The child was dirty and had not bathed. The child and her mother had been using a bucket in the tent as a bathroom. The child indicated she had eaten at a soup kitchen earlier in the day, but was lacking for water. The child said it was “embarrassing” to be living in the tent.

Douglas was arrested on a charge of child neglect. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

