78.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 1, 2024
type here...

Suspected thief used lockbox key to rip off renters in The Villages

By Staff Report
Douglas Karst
Douglas Karst

A suspected thief apparently used a lockbox key to rip off renters in The Villages.

Douglas Karst, 53, of Leesburg, is facing charges of larceny, burglary and fraud after he was tracked down this past month in connection with a 2023 theft case in the Village of Duval.

A husband and wife had been renting a home on Hollyberry Place in January 2023 and originally had entered the home by obtaining a key from a lockbox, according to an arrest warrant from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The lockbox was known to a cleaning crew and handymen, as well as Remax, which was managing the rental property. The couple went to play golf with the wife making the decision to leave her purse at the rented home.

When the couple returned home from golfing, they found that both their key fobs for their Ford Expedition were missing, along with the wife’s purse which contained numerous credit cards and gift cards. There were no signs of forced entry at the home. It was later discovered that the lockbox had been briefly accessed, with the key removed and quickly returned.

The woman later contacted the sheriff’s office to report that her debit card had been used at a McDonald’s restaurant in Leesburg.

A neighbor was interviewed by deputies and he described the Hollyberry Place home as “a short-term rental” which had “different people coming and going all of the time.” But he recalled seeing a blue Hyundai at the home and he said he thought it looked out of place.

A detective began checking surveillance from gates in The Villages as well as the McDonald’s in Leesburg. The detective zeroed in on Karst, who has a previous criminal history. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

The Missouri native was picked up by authorities in Lake County and transferred this past month to the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released Tuesday after posting $14,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villagers need to give Hooters a chance

A woman from the Village of Chitty Chatty contends that Villagers should give Hooters a chance before condemning it.

Restaurants in The Villages need our support

A reader says the closing of Gator’s Dockside at Spanish Springs Town Square was not a surprise, but restaurants need support if they hope to survive.

Obvious political bias in The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to what he sees as bias in The Villages Daily Sun.

We need to stop Rick Scott from attacking our access to Medicare

A Village of Santo Domingo resident has a warning about U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and his desire to doom Medicare. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Jennifer Parr needs to take responsibility for her sales department

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident contends its time for Jennifer Parr to take responsibility for the organization she runs.

Photos