Woman wanted on Sumter County warrants nabbed after leaving Circle K

A woman wanted on Sumter County warrants was nabbed after leaving a Circle K in The Villages.

Samantha Cannova, 35, of Summerfield, was riding as a passenger in a white Chevrolet truck that ran a stop sign at about 2 a.m. Thursday while it was leaving the Circle K at Mulberry Grove Plaza in The Villages, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Cannova claimed she did not have any identification with her and gave the deputy a bogus name and date of birth. She later admitted she had done so because she knew she was wanted on a Sumter County warrant. When Cannova’s identification was verified, the deputy confirmed she was wanted on two Sumter County warrants – one charging her with assault and another charging her with grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Cannova, who was arrested in 2018 in Lady Lake, was arrested on a charge of providing a false name to a law enforcement officer. Due to the outstanding Sumter County warrants, she was booked without bond at the Marion County Jail.