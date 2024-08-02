91.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 2, 2024
type here...

Woman wanted on Sumter County warrants nabbed after leaving Circle K

By Staff Report
Samantha Cannova
Samantha Cannova

A woman wanted on Sumter County warrants was nabbed after leaving a Circle K in The Villages.

Samantha Cannova, 35, of Summerfield, was riding as a passenger in a white Chevrolet truck that ran a stop sign at about 2 a.m. Thursday while it was leaving the Circle K at Mulberry Grove Plaza in The Villages, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Cannova claimed she did not have any identification with her and gave the deputy a bogus name and date of birth. She later admitted she had done so because she knew she was wanted on a Sumter County warrant. When Cannova’s identification was verified, the deputy  confirmed she was wanted on two Sumter County warrants – one charging her with assault and another charging her with grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Cannova, who was arrested in 2018 in Lady Lake, was arrested on a charge of providing a false name to a law enforcement officer. Due to the outstanding Sumter County warrants, she was booked without bond at the Marion County Jail.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I am voting to save our democracy

A Village of St. Charles resident offers a rebuttal to an Opinion writer who explained what he’s voting for this November.

Here’s some food for thought for all of the Hooters bashers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lake Deaton resident has a little information for the people bashing the plan to bring Hooters to The Villages.

Response to ‘Here’s what I’m voting for in November’

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, praises Villager Paul Skyes’ recent editorial explaining how he plans to vote in November.

Villagers need to give Hooters a chance

A woman from the Village of Chitty Chatty contends that Villagers should give Hooters a chance before condemning it.

Restaurants in The Villages need our support

A reader says the closing of Gator’s Dockside at Spanish Springs Town Square was not a surprise, but restaurants need support if they hope to survive.

Photos