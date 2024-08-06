Sumter County Sheriff’s Office victim of ransomware attack

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has been the victim of a ransomware attack.

The sheriff’s office said it acted quickly to cut off all access from the attacker.

“Rest assured the attack has not impacted our law enforcement service response,” SCSO said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office is working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Florida Digital Services, along with other IT professionals to examine the nature of this attack.

While this investigation is under way, the sheriff’s office’s access to certain records will be limited.

“We would like to thank the numerous sheriff’s offices who have experienced a similar incident and have reached out and offered assistance,” the sheriff’s office said in the news release.

This past week, OneBlood, the blood services agency servicing the southeast United States, experienced a ransomware attack.