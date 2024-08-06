88.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
type here...

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office victim of ransomware attack

By Staff Report
Comments

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has been the victim of a ransomware attack.

The sheriff’s office said it acted quickly to cut off all access from the attacker.

“Rest assured the attack has not impacted our law enforcement service response,” SCSO said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office is working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Florida Digital Services, along with other IT professionals to examine the nature of this attack.

While this investigation is under way, the sheriff’s office’s access to certain records will be limited.

“We would like to thank the numerous sheriff’s offices who have experienced a similar incident and have reached out and offered assistance,” the sheriff’s office said in the news release.

This past week, OneBlood, the blood services agency servicing  the southeast United States, experienced a ransomware attack.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

No more anonymous complaints!

A Village of Fenney resident argues that anonymous complaints have been the source of too much controversy in The Villages.

Board behind cross lawsuit has gone too far

A reader said the board behind the little white cross lawsuit has gone too far. She explains in a Letter to the Editor.

If the little white crosses have to go so should the Trump flags!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident contends that if the little white crosses have to go then so should the Trump flags!

You see a lot more little white crosses in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident comments on the little white cross dilemma in The Villages.

Voters should demand answers from Webster and Rubio

A reader from Wisconsin contends that voters should be pressing for answers from U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and Congressman Daniel Webster when it comes to Donald Trump.

Photos