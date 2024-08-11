81.4 F
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Alligator camouflaged in the Village of DeLuna

By Staff Report
You can’t see this big guy but he can definitely see you. Here’s an alligator camouflaged in a pond in the Village of DeLuna. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Alligator camouflaged in the Village of DeLuna

