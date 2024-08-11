90.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 11, 2024
New restaurant management taking over at Cheers at Stonecrest

By Staff Report
New restaurant management is taking over at Cheers at Stonecrest.

Cheers recently announced its closure at the country club at the 55+ retirement community in Summerfield.

It has since been announced that Broad Stripes Golf Cub at Stonecrest will be taking over the operation at Cheers.

“Our goal is to ignite a vibrant social scene at Stonecrest and elevate the dining and golfing experience for both golfers and non-golfers alike. We envision a space where friends, families and neighbors can come together to enjoy exceptional cuisine, warm company, and the beauty of our golf course,” Broad Stripes said in making the announcement.

Broad Stripes has promised “innovative menus and enhanced dining spaces” at the new establishment.

The venue will also “serve as a hub of entertainment.”

Photos