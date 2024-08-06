83.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
type here...

Cheers restaurant to close later this month at Stonecrest

By Staff Report
Comments

Cheers restaurant will be closing its doors later this month at Stonecrest.

The management of the restaurant located in the 55+ retirement community in Summerfield has announced that Aug. 14 will be its last day of operation.

Cheers restaurant at Stonecrest has closed its doors
Cheers restaurant at Stonecrest has announced it will close later this month.

The restaurant at the Stonecrest Country Club has done its best to keep things moving in the right direction with live entertainment, trivia nights, karaoke and cooking demos. But in an increasingly difficult environment for restaurants, the ownership has announced its run has reached its end.

In recent months three restaurants closed in Spanish Springs Town Square in The Villages – Gator’s Dockside, World of Beer and Margarita Republic. Other recent restaurant closures in The Villages have included Red Lobster and Sonny’s Real Pit BBQ.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

No more anonymous complaints!

A Village of Fenney resident argues that anonymous complaints have been the source of too much controversy in The Villages.

Board behind cross lawsuit has gone too far

A reader said the board behind the little white cross lawsuit has gone too far. She explains in a Letter to the Editor.

If the little white crosses have to go so should the Trump flags!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident contends that if the little white crosses have to go then so should the Trump flags!

You see a lot more little white crosses in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident comments on the little white cross dilemma in The Villages.

Voters should demand answers from Webster and Rubio

A reader from Wisconsin contends that voters should be pressing for answers from U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and Congressman Daniel Webster when it comes to Donald Trump.

Photos