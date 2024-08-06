Cheers restaurant to close later this month at Stonecrest

Cheers restaurant will be closing its doors later this month at Stonecrest.

The management of the restaurant located in the 55+ retirement community in Summerfield has announced that Aug. 14 will be its last day of operation.

The restaurant at the Stonecrest Country Club has done its best to keep things moving in the right direction with live entertainment, trivia nights, karaoke and cooking demos. But in an increasingly difficult environment for restaurants, the ownership has announced its run has reached its end.

In recent months three restaurants closed in Spanish Springs Town Square in The Villages – Gator’s Dockside, World of Beer and Margarita Republic. Other recent restaurant closures in The Villages have included Red Lobster and Sonny’s Real Pit BBQ.