67.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 2, 2023
type here...

The Villages caught off guard by sudden closure of Margarita Republic

By Meta Minton

The Villages management was caught off guard by the sudden closure of Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Employees and customers were also surprised when they saw a pink sign in the window Monday morning announcing the legendary nightspot had poured its last drink.

Matt Hoopfer of Commercial Property Management met Tuesday afternoon with Lady Lake Town Manager Bill Lawrence and Police Chief Steve Hunt. Hoopfer filled the town leaders in on the sudden closure of Margarita Republic.

“Margarita Republic was served notice that their lease would expire at the end of this year,” Lawrence said.

He said Hooefer told him The Villages “was surprised” to find Margarita Republic “had already moved out.”

Margarita Republic had been a driving force in the town leaders’ discussion about cutting back the legal liquor-pouring hours in an effort to end rowdy late-night behavior at Margarita Republic. While other liquor establishments would also have been impacted, commissioners agreed Margarita Republic was the chief source of concern. Representatives of Applebee’s and Miller’s Ale House convinced commissioners to give up the idea of changing liquor hours, citing their potential loss of revenue.

The Villages Vice President of Commercial Property Scott Renick suggested to The Villages Daily Sun that a better tenant could be found for the prime location which had been occupied for many years by Margarita Republic at The Villages’ original town square.

“We think the center would best benefit from a different type of operation there,” Renick said in an interview with the newspaper.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

A slap on the wrist is not a punishment

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident says that a slap on the wrist is not a suitable punishment for a 95-year-old Villager in a hit-and-run crash.

Evil of anti-Semitism hiding among my neighbors

A Village of Hemingway resident describes the reaction she got when she posted a sign that said, “We Stand With Israel.”

Take away her license before she kills somebody!

A Village of Pennecamp resident urges that a 95-year-old Villager’s license be taken away before she kills somebody. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Prison wouldn’t have accomplished anything

A Village of Hacienda resident argues that sending a 95-year-old Villager to prison in a hit-and-run crash would not have accomplished anything.

It’s not safe to ride your bicycle on the streets in The Villages

A Village of Marsh Bend resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s not safe to ride your bicycle on the streets in The Villages.

Photos