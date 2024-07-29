87.4 F
The Villages
Monday, July 29, 2024
Third restaurant in less than a year shutters in Spanish Springs

By Staff Report

A third restaurant has shuttered in less than a year at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Gator’s Dockside, which has been an anchor more than a decade at Spanish Springs Town Square, announced on Monday that it has closed. Gator’s Dockside will continue to operate its sister restaurant at Brownwood.

Gator’s Dockside at The Villages’ original town square appeared to have a strong following, particularly with large groups gathering to watch sporting events. It also had a popular indoor bar, a welcome air-conditioned refuge during summer months. It also offered an outdoor patio.

However, it’s been tough going at Spanish Springs Town Square. Late last year, the longtime rowdy nightspot, Margarita Republic, announced its closure and The Villages brass admitted it had been caught off guard.

In June, World of Beer suddenly shut down its restaurant in Spanish Springs. Like Gator’s Dockside, World of Beer continues to operate at Brownwood.

The Villages has also seen other restaurants close in recent months:

• Last week, Red Lobster shut down at Buffalo Ridge Plaza. Red Lobster, which has filed for bankruptcy, has seen its once lucrative business erode in recent years.

Sonny’s Real Pit Bar-B-Q shut down in May at Lake Sumter Landing.

